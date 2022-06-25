Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Invests $1.15 Million in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter worth about $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 62,664.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 251,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,241,000 after purchasing an additional 250,657 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 189,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of XAR opened at $101.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.33. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $95.46 and a 52-week high of $136.82.
