Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,356 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,871,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,031,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,944,000 after acquiring an additional 584,001 shares during the period.

VTEB stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.18. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.07 and a 12-month high of $55.67.

