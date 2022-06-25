Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 416,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,239,000 after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the last quarter. JSF Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $307,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $558,000. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 250,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,168,000 after buying an additional 24,310 shares during the period.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXI opened at $33.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.76. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.31.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

