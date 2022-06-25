Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 28,505 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 211.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,505 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,092,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 114,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 76,516 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.76.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.