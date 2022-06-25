Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 330 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

VLO stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

