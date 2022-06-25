Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Purchases 46 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.46.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $252.08 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $241.81 and a 200-day moving average of $256.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $55.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

