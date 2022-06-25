Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb stock opened at $103.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.23 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.59 and its 200 day moving average is $149.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $212.58.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total transaction of $2,574,800.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,934 shares of company stock worth $91,901,320. 32.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

