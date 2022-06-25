Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Raises Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilare Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 3,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $155.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $149.10 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

