Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 108 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $101,750,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 280,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,121,000 after purchasing an additional 154,020 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 677.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,527,000 after purchasing an additional 82,816 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 442.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 96,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 223.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,648,000 after purchasing an additional 77,276 shares during the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $315.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $340.45. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $296.39 and a 1 year high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

