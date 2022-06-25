Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on COP shares. Raymond James raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.91.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $90.91 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $117.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.57 and a 200-day moving average of $94.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

