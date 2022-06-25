Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 1,789 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,789 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,094,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,761,000 after acquiring an additional 78,569 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,634,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,131,000 after purchasing an additional 52,196 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,494,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,779,000 after purchasing an additional 29,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 887,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,747,000 after purchasing an additional 234,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 264.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 781,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,195,000 after purchasing an additional 567,504 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Shares of RPV opened at $76.59 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $71.70 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.64.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.