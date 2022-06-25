Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 328 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank grew its holdings in Moderna by 519.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $144.27 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.61 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.80.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,622,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,626,247.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,029 shares of company stock valued at $54,197,245. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

