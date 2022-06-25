Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in 3M by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $67,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM opened at $134.33 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $128.19 and a one year high of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $76.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.31.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $168.00 to $118.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

