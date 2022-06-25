Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 362 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 99,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 44,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth $2,357,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

ADM stock opened at $74.52 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

