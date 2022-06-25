Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 706 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,671,301.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.21. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $140.31 and a one year high of $214.96.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $892.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.18 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Nasdaq from $207.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Nasdaq from $188.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nasdaq from $245.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.27.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

