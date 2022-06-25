Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,896 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $532,645,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $1,226,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Illumina during the third quarter worth about $187,554,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Illumina by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 749,656 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $285,199,000 after purchasing an additional 413,771 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Illumina by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,604,609 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,371,337,000 after purchasing an additional 406,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $193.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $526.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $248.23 and a 200-day moving average of $317.68. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,448 shares of company stock worth $1,873,183 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

