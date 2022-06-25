Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.42.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.69, for a total value of $251,972.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,822.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 48,160 shares of company stock worth $5,096,598 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $122.64 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.03 and a fifty-two week high of $406.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.95. The company has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

