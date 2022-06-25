Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $209.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.15 and a 200 day moving average of $275.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

