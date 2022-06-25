Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,696 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,594,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,556,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,407,138,000 after purchasing an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth about $732,770,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.44. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.44 and a 52 week high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CSX. Argus upped their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.76.

CSX Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.