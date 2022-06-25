Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $416.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $387.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $340.48 and a 12-month high of $553.97.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 113.66% and a net margin of 31.52%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $535.50.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.