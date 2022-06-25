Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Flexible Solutions International, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.50. Flexible Solutions International shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 18,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.31.

Flexible Solutions International ( NYSEAMERICAN:FSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 million. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Flexible Solutions International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 200,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 40,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.