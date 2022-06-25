FMC (NYSE:FMC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of FMC from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America raised shares of FMC from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $108.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.38 and a 200-day moving average of $118.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC has a 12-month low of $87.27 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.82.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of FMC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $265,158,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $134,358,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,422,214,000 after buying an additional 679,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FMC during the 4th quarter worth about $67,306,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

