Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 3,543 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Ford Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $86.90 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $105.57. The company has a market capitalization of $366.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.37%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,142,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,620.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

