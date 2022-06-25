Ford Financial Group LLC Sells 653 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Ford Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.57.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 39,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $6,920,104.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,997,942.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $166.29 and its 200 day moving average is $149.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

