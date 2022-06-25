Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $62.20

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and traded as low as $62.10. Formula One Group shares last traded at $63.87, with a volume of 1,478,569 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Formula One Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The business had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 5,000 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $1,455,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

