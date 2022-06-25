Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.65

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Get Rating) (NYSE:FSM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.65 and traded as low as C$3.85. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 370,954 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.44.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.48. The firm has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.32.

Fortuna Silver Mines ( TSE:FVI Get Rating ) (NYSE:FSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$230.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jorge A. Ganoza Durant purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3.92 per share, with a total value of C$156,998.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,028,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,960,333.05.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

