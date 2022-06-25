Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,497 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,465 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 32,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 424,303 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 384,153 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $16,031,000 after purchasing an additional 124,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,427 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hugh Grant acquired 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, for a total transaction of $501,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,872. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.31.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $30.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.20. The company has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.87 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

