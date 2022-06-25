Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,090.71 ($13.36).

Several research analysts have commented on FRES shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.19) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 880 ($10.78) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.47) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,175 ($14.39) to GBX 1,225 ($15.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of LON:FRES opened at GBX 787 ($9.64) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 779.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 772.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.56, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 610.60 ($7.48) and a one year high of GBX 997.60 ($12.22). The company has a market cap of £5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It operates through seven segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Noche Buena, San Julián, and Other. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its projects include Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas; Saucito silver mine situated in the state of Zacatecas; Ciénega gold mine located in the state of Durango; Herradura gold mine situated in the state of Sonora; Noche Buena gold mine located in the state of Sonora; and San Julián silver-gold mine situated on the border of Chihuahua/Durango states.

