Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $638.33

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.33 ($7.82) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.35). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.35), with a volume of 105,012 shares changing hands.
FSTA has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 850 ($10.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.
The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.80. The company has a market capitalization of £370.55 million and a PE ratio of 52.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 586.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 638.33.
About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.
