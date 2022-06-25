Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $638.33

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. (LON:FSTA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 638.33 ($7.82) and traded as low as GBX 600 ($7.35). Fuller, Smith & Turner shares last traded at GBX 600 ($7.35), with a volume of 105,012 shares changing hands.

FSTA has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($9.80) price target on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,000 ($12.25) to GBX 850 ($10.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Fuller Smith & Turner alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.80. The company has a market capitalization of £370.55 million and a PE ratio of 52.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 586.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 638.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.41 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Fuller, Smith & Turner’s previous dividend of $3.90.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner (LON:FSTA)

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Managed Pubs and Hotels, and Tenanted Inns segments. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, it operates Bel & The Dragon and Cotswold Inns & Hotels.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuller Smith & Turner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.