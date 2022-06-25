Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) versus Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Head to Head Review

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

This table compares Fulton Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fulton Financial $997.16 million 2.39 $275.50 million $1.58 9.37 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China $206.52 billion 0.99 $53.99 billion $2.94 3.92

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Fulton Financial. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulton Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Fulton Financial has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Fulton Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fulton Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fulton Financial currently has a consensus price target of $18.56, indicating a potential upside of 25.38%. Given Fulton Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fulton Financial is more favorable than Industrial and Commercial Bank of China.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.1% of Fulton Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Fulton Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fulton Financial and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fulton Financial 28.22% 10.77% 1.03% Industrial and Commercial Bank of China 26.38% 11.39% 1.00%

Dividends

Fulton Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. Fulton Financial pays out 38.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fulton Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Fulton Financial beats Industrial and Commercial Bank of China on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fulton Financial (Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans. In addition, it provides letters of credit, cash management services, and traditional deposit products; and wealth management services, including investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and investment advisory services. Further, the company owns passive investments, as well as trust preferred securities; and sells various life insurance products. It provides its products and services through traditional financial center banking, as well as through a network of automated teller machines, telephone banking, mobile banking, and online banking. The company operated branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia. Fulton Financial Corporation was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania.

About Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (Get Rating)

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions. Its products and services include corporate loans, trade financing, deposit taking activities, corporate wealth management services, custody activities, and various corporate intermediary services. The Personal Banking segment provides financial products and services to individual customers. This segment's products and services comprise personal loans and cards, deposits, and personal wealth management and intermediary services. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the money market transactions, investment securities, and foreign exchange transactions businesses, as well as in the holding of derivative positions. It also offers e-banking services, investment banking, financial leasing, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.