F&V Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

F&V Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $267.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.83 and a 200 day moving average of $293.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.36.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

