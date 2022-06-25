FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lloyds Banking Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Lloyds Banking Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.73) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.71) to GBX 61 ($0.75) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group (Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.