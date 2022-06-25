FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Carlsberg A/S in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Carlsberg A/S’s current full-year earnings is $1.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlsberg A/S’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,040.00 to 1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 900.00 to 925.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $981.33.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.53. Carlsberg A/S has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.14.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Denmark. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Feldschlösschen, Baltika, Chongqing, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Ringnes, and Somersby brand names.

