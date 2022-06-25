FY2022 Earnings Forecast for NIKE, Inc. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:NKE)

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of NIKE in a report released on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the footwear maker will post earnings per share of $3.66 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.69. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.85.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,894,686,000. State Street Corp increased its position in NIKE by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $9,433,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,270 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in NIKE by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,551,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,401 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NIKE by 221.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,913 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

