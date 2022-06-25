FY2022 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Reduced by Analyst

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.75 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NXE stock opened at $3.86 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 12.40. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.17 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

