FY2022 EPS Estimates for NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE) Reduced by Analyst

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSE:NXE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for NexGen Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for NexGen Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.72.

Shares of NXE opened at C$4.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a PE ratio of -29.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.40. NexGen Energy has a twelve month low of C$4.44 and a twelve month high of C$8.30.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. Its principal asset is the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

