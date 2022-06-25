FY2022 EPS Estimates for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Reduced by Telsey Advisory Group

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NIKE in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $3.68 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.74. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

NKE has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KGI Securities cut NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.85.

NIKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. NIKE has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

