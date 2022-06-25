FY2022 EPS Estimates for Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Lifted by SVB Leerink

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.51) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.55). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.02) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on WVE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $2.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a market cap of $172.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.51. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $7.30.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 558.73% and a negative net margin of 275.31%.

In other news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 33,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total transaction of $57,621.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,339. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 9,480,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $20,382,111.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,202,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,984,319.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,236 shares of company stock worth $95,006. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M28 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,824,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,593,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,563,000 after buying an additional 2,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,602,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 650.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 816,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after buying an additional 707,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kynam Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,911,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 417,134 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. It is developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or restore the production of functional proteins, or modulate protein expression.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.