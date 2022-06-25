FY2023 EPS Estimates for 41246 (APO.V) Lifted by Oppenheimer (CVE:APO)

41246 (APO.V) (CVE:APO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 41246 (APO.V) in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for 41246 (APO.V)’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo had assets under management of approximately $433 billion as of September 30, 2020 in credit, private equity and real assets funds invested across a core group of nine industries where Apollo has considerable knowledge and resources.

