FY2023 EPS Estimates for Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Cut by Analyst

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Techtronic Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now expects that the company will earn $3.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Techtronic Industries’ current full-year earnings is $3.35 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Techtronic Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Shares of Techtronic Industries stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.83. Techtronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $113.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

