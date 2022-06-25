FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Sigma Lithium Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (NASDAQ:SGML)

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Sigma Lithium in a report issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst L. Aganga now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.90. The consensus estimate for Sigma Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sigma Lithium’s FY2025 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Sigma Lithium from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Sigma Lithium from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

NASDAQ SGML opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. Sigma Lithium has a 1-year low of $4.89 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sigma Lithium by 4.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 320,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sigma Lithium in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

