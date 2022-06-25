FY2024 EPS Estimates for Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.85 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Pan American Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.78 per share.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PAAS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

NASDAQ PAAS opened at $21.06 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $30.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 10.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 17,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 5.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.