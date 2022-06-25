Gambling.com Group (GAMB) & Its Competitors Financial Comparison

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) is one of 28 public companies in the “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Gambling.com Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gambling.com Group $42.32 million $12.45 million 25.49 Gambling.com Group Competitors $3.74 billion $52.84 million 6.75

Gambling.com Group’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Gambling.com Group. Gambling.com Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Gambling.com Group and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gambling.com Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Gambling.com Group Competitors 100 748 1670 40 2.65

Gambling.com Group currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.53%. As a group, “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 58.90%. Given Gambling.com Group’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gambling.com Group has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Gambling.com Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gambling.com Group 24.76% 18.59% 15.74% Gambling.com Group Competitors -151.91% -80.01% -26.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.8% of Gambling.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 24.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Gambling.com Group (Get Rating)

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St. Helier, Jersey.

