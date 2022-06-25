GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.45

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and traded as high as $5.88. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $5.71, with a volume of 339,165 shares.

GLOP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $301.47 million, a PE ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.15 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOP. Lonestar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the 4th quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 675,583 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 695,411 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 203,900 shares in the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd now owns 282,192 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 142,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,227 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 64,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000. 22.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

