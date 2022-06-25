GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $110.06

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited (LON:GCP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 110.06 ($1.35) and traded as low as GBX 109 ($1.34). GCP Infrastructure Investments shares last traded at GBX 109.80 ($1.34), with a volume of 1,115,285 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £970.24 million and a P/E ratio of 15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 114.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 110.06. The company has a current ratio of 46.14, a quick ratio of 46.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82.

Get GCP Infrastructure Investments alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a GBX 1.75 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. GCP Infrastructure Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.01%.

In related news, insider Andrew Didham purchased 25,862 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £29,999.92 ($36,746.59). Also, insider Dawn Crichard purchased 21,003 shares of GCP Infrastructure Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £24,993.57 ($30,614.37).

About GCP Infrastructure Investments (LON:GCP)

GCP Infrastructure Investments Limited focuses on investing in the United Kingdom infrastructure debt. The company makes infrastructure investments through acquiring interests in debt instruments issued by infrastructure project companies. It primarily invests in senior and subordinated debt instruments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Infrastructure Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.