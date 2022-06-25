General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 30,660 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 371,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after buying an additional 77,601 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.36.

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $67.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $116.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.01.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6.99%.

General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.