Generation Bio Co. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Generation Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 21st. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Generation Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($2.57) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Generation Bio’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.00) EPS.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09).

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $7.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $399.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Generation Bio by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 152,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 129,270 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 293.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 37,515 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 205,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 134,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generation Bio by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 95,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 58,772 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

