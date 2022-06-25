Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($10.53). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.64), with a volume of 27,013 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 869 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 864.58.

Get Genesis Emerging Markets Fund alerts:

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.