Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 ($10.64) and traded as low as GBX 860 ($10.53). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($10.64), with a volume of 27,013 shares.
The firm has a market capitalization of £1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 869 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 864.58.
Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile (LON:GSS)
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Zai Lab Stock Has Fallen to Value Levels
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.