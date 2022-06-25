George Weston (TSE:WN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $148.43

Shares of George Weston Limited (TSE:WN – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$148.43 and traded as low as C$145.58. George Weston shares last traded at C$147.41, with a volume of 136,382 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. CIBC increased their target price on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on George Weston from C$165.00 to C$179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$168.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$152.59 and a 200 day moving average price of C$148.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.99.

George Weston ( TSE:WN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.41 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that George Weston Limited will post 10.8243503 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from George Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.96%.

In other George Weston news, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 7,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$144.79, for a total value of C$1,056,956.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,510,414.90.

About George Weston (TSE:WN)

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

