Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.14

Shares of Gfinity plc (LON:GFIN – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.14 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01). Gfinity shares last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,999,758 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Gfinity in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a market cap of £11.84 million and a P/E ratio of -1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2.17.

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company delivers esports related technology and services for third parties, as well as provides broadcast and production services.

